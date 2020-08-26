NRM halts Hoima Woman MP primaries as aspirant battles for life

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement-NRM Electoral Commission has halted the party primaries for the Hoima Woman Parliamentary race.

The chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission Dr Tanga Odoi told URN this morning that the elections were halted after sparks of violence between supporters of the area MP Harriet Businge and her main challenger Beatrice Wembabazi.

Wembabazi was allegedly attacked by Businge’s team at Kiryatete village in Kigorobya sub county last week while returning from Runga landing site where she had gone to consult voters. Preliminary information indicates that the fight started after Businge’s driver, Henry Gama blocked the road, stopping Wembabazi from crossing through.

The aspirant who is still in a coma sustained severe injuries on the head, chest and stomach while the driver Julius Birungi sustained injuries on the head. The two were rushed to EDPA medical clinic in Hoima for treatment. However, Wembabazi was referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital when her condition deteriorated last week on Wednesday.

Now Odoi says his office can not allow elections to continue when one of the candidates is in critical condition. He says his office is investigating the matter and will come up with a final decision. Odoi also questions why Gama, who is said to be at the center of the attack is still at large.

“I wrote a letter on Monday to the candidates halting the elections until further notice. The campaigns can not go on when one of the candidates in the race is in critical condition. We need first to get a solution,’’ Odoi said.

Hoima Resident District Commissioner-RDC Samuel Kisembo says that he received a copy of Odoi’s letter halting the NRM primary elections for the Women’s’ race. Harriet Mugenyi Businge, the incumbent Woman MP also confirmed receipt of the letter.

NRM party primaries are set to be held on September 4, 2020, across the country.

*****

URN