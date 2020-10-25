NRM flag bearer challenges nomination of Karenga parliamentary candidate

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement-NRM party flag bearer for Napore West constituency, Karenga district has challenged the nomination of Fidelis Loluk Logwe, an independent candidate over his criminal record.

The Anti-Corruption Court in 2014 indicted Loluk for corruption and abuse of office while he was town clerk Kaabong town council. He was found guilty and sentenced to two years imprisonment.

Phillips Lokwang, the NRM flag bearer has now petitioned the Electoral Commission challenging the candidature of Loluk. He argues that Loluk is unfit to be in public office because of his criminal record.

Lokwang’s lawyer Idris Kusiima contends that a person convicted is not allowed to hold public office for 10 years under Section 46 of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Under the Anti-Corruption Act, a public office includes a political party, a trade union, a society registered under the cooperative Societies Act and any Council, Board, Committee or Society established by an Act of Parliament for the benefit, regulation, and control of any profession and non-governmental organization.

Kusiima says the party has already petitioned the candidate as well as the Electoral Commission in Kampala over Loluk’s irregular nomination.

Januarious Otim, the Karenga district registrar says all 5 candidates competing for Napore constituency were nominated after fulfilling all minimum requirements. He explains that the commission was not informed about Loluk’s conviction.

Loluk declined to comment on the matter saying it was too early for him to comment.

******

URN