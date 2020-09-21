NRM Electoral Commission summons 17 district election officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party is summoning its election officers from 17 districts to explain the genesis of malpractices that marred the recent party primaries within their jurisdictions.

The officers are from the districts of Ibanda, Isingiro, Tororo, Mbale, Jinja, Gulu, Kanungu, Lira, Kyankwanzi, Namutumba, Kaliro, Buyende, Mayuge, Kakumiro, Kyenjojo and Ssembabule. They are all accused of altering election results, forging declaration forms, declaring the wrong candidates, accepting bribes, intimidating candidates and non-financial accountability.

According to Dr Tanga Odoi, the chairman of the NRM Electoral Commission, 17 district election officers have been summoned to come to the party headquarters to defend their actions during the NRM primary elections. During the same process, the NRM Electoral Commission will also review the conduct of election officers at the sub-county, parish and village levels for purposes of improving the NRM electoral commission competency in conducting party primary elections.

The NRM registered 455 election petitions as a result of election malpractices across the country. One of the petitions came from Mbale where Boniface Wamunga, the district NRM returning officer failed to declare the winner between two main contenders Connie Galiwango, the incumbent woman MP and Lydia Wanyoto the chairperson of the NRM women league.

Lydia Wanyoto one of the petitioners from the Mbale woman parliamentary contest commends the party for proposing a transparent conflict resolution meeting where the accused will be given a chance to defend themselves. She says the election officers played a lead role in enhancing election malpractices.

But Paul Kiwanuka, the NRM returning officer for Jinja says his declarations were the actual winners of the NRM primaries and is ready to file his accountability. He declared victors for Jinja South West Division, Jinja South East Division and Kagoma North constituency who were Moses Balyeku, Nathan Igeme Nabeeta and Alex Brandon Kintu respectively.

Balyeku trounced six other candidates with Igeme defeating the Jinja Municipal Mayor Majid Batambuze while Alex Brandon Kintu beat Lawrence Talugende and Fredrick Nkaayi.

******

URN