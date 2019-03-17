NRM Caucus endorses Museveni 2021 sole candidature

Kyankwanzi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus has endorsed the Party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) resolution to have President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as their candidate in the 2021 polls.

Last month, the NRM top decision making organ- CEC made the resolution at its retreat at Chobe Safari Lodge, Nwoya district.

The position by the NRM MPs was taken after a presentation by the Party Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba entitled “Towards 2021: Milestones & Strategies for the NRM Party”.

According to a statement issued by the NRM Senior Information Manager Rogers Mulindwa, Lumumba in her presentation to the legislators currently attending an eight-day retreat at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi read out the Chobe resolutions.

After her address, the Eastern Region PWDs representative Hellen Asamo moved a motion saying that Uganda needed President Museveni now more than ever before for his firm guidance and mentorship of the Party Membership.

Mulindwa said Asamo’s position was unanimously supported by the legislators. The endorsement by the NRM Parliamentary Caucus means that Museveni who has been Uganda’s President since 1986, will now contest for a sixth term in office. He will be 76 years old in 2021.

In the 2016 presidential elections, the NRM party also endorsed President Museveni as the sole presidential candidate after former Prime Minister and the party’s Secretary General Amama Mbabazi expressed interest in contesting against Museveni. Mbabazi was subsequently forced out the party.

Uganda Radio Network has learnt that the MPs are now set to debate lining up as a method of voting in the Party’s internal elections. The method was also proposed by CEC in February.

*****

URN