NRM boasts of Its internal electoral commission

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The ruling National Resistance Movement -NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi has exhibited satisfaction and pride in the work done by the he led during the party primary elections in preparation for the 2021 general elections.

While releasing the first draft synopsis for the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary elections, Dr Tanga Odoi said the primaries had no problem as it was expressed by some party members who lost in the primaries. The party primaries saw a total of 501 candidates out of 2171 lose and contest as independents, claiming the primaries were not free and fair.

According to Dr Odoi, those who opted to contest as independents only 42 (25 direct representatives and 17 women representatives) managed to win and the rest lost in the general elections an indication that the NRM electoral commission had originally done well its job by putting them aside.

Among the 42 who managed to win are Isingiro west county member of parliament elect Rauben Arinaitwe , Bududa woman MP elect Agnes Nandutu, Iganga municipality Peter Mugema, Toroma county MP elect Joseph Andrew Koluo and Rakai district woman MP elect Juliet Suubi.

However, Isingiro West county member of parliament elect Rauben Arinaitwe refutes the NRM electoral commission’s boast saying the primaries were a mess and a lot has to be done come next primaries

On the party-fronted candidates who lost in the general election and plan to petition, Dr Odoi says the party is willing and ready to back them with legal representation as long as they gather enough evidence.

Out of the total 555 parliamentary seats, NRM so far has secured 331 seats so far.

