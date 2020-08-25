NRM aspirants in Luweero accuse security personnel of meddling in party primaries

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT National Resistance Movement- NRM Party aspirants have accused security personnel of meddling in the campaigns ahead of party primaries.

According to the party’s revised road map, primaries for District Woman MP and Constituency Member of Parliament seats are scheduled on 4th September next week.

However, some aspirants for Member of Parliament seats have accused policemen, Uganda People Defense Forces- UPDF soldiers and Internal Security Officers-ISO of campaigning for rivals and intimidating supporters.

Ali Ndawula the aspirant for Bamunanika County MP says that a section of policemen in his area have been compromised and have been seen in public campaigning for aspirants.

Ndawula says that some policemen even call party supporters at night and direct them to vote for a particular aspirant or else they will act decisively against them.

Ndawula said this has created panic among party supporters who may not turn up for voting by lining up for fear of being singled out and harassed by security personnel.

Abubaker Kalume the aspirant for Katikamu South MP also accused Bombo town council Internal Security Officer and soldiers attached at Bombo Military Barracks of not only campaigning for his rival but for defacing posters.

Kalume adds that the same officers have also been cited in voter bribery. He says that the actions of the security personnel have been brought to the attention of their commanders to reign on them in vain.

He warned that the actions of the officers may plunge the area into violence if supporters also decide to protest against the actions.

Patricia Magara the aspirant for Katikamu South MP who is also faulted of using security officers counter accused his rival Kalume of spreading fear among voters.

Magara said that the involvement of security personnel is aimed at ensuring law and order during the campaigns.

The aspirants have since petitioned NRM Party and District Security Committee asking them to reign on the accused officers for breaching the public standing orders.

Shafik Ntege the Luweero District NRM Administrator condemned the involvement of the security officers in campaigns and asked them to act professionally.

Ntege says that role of security officers should remain to keep law and order but not campaigning for any aspirant.

The Luweero District Police Commander Abraham Tukundane and Jesse Byaruhanga District Internal Security Officer say they met the security personnel and cautioned them against meddling in campaigns.

Tukundane says that they have also embarked on investigating the accused security personnel and these will face disciplinary action over the misconduct.

