Northern Uganda gets UGX 5.1Bn from UK government for dairy, poultry farming

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The British government through the Council of British Agricultural Production has allocated Shillings 5.1 billion for dairy production and poultry farming in Northern Uganda. The 5 years project is being implemented by Countryside Harvester, a local organisation based in Gulu City.

Felix Omara, the Operation Manager of Countryside Harvester says that each of the 17 districts in West Nile, Acholi and Lango sub-regions have been allocated Shillings 300 million for implementing the project.

He says that the project targets 25,000 beneficiaries across the selected regions mainly in groups and cooperatives with few individuals who can manage their own projects.

Each of the groups and cooperative is required to pay a a commitment fee of Shillings 616,000 to access between 3 to 5 dairy cows.

“We are trying to avoid negligence that may arise from the farmers and we hope that the commitment fee will bind them to own this livelihood project,” Omara added.

He says that the project was flagged off with the first beneficiaries from Gulu City receiving 33 dairy cows. Nighty Ajok, a dairy farmer and chairperson of Rwot Twero Village Savings and Loan Association who received 2 dairy cows has commended the project.

Joska Otto, Board Member of Gulu Community Cooperative Society, a woman-led cooperative involved in dairy production in Acholi sub region has urged farmers to invest in dairy farming. “Dairy farming isn’t like crop farming that can be greatly affected by drought and floods. I am happy that my children could study well even when I lost my husband, “Otto explained.

Susan Ongom, the Project Mentor says that a study was conducted in 2017 on the different livelihood projects across the region that could help address the poverty in the region. She explains that the beneficiaries first received training on financial literacy, project management and animal production to avoid problems in the implementation.

She further revealed that different groups from Kitgum and Nwoya have enrolled for training and are expected to receive the support in the next few weeks. “We expect them to use this opportunity to improve their livelihoods and address poverty, which is becoming chronic in the region,” Angom said.

*****

URN