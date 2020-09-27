Norbert Mao elected secretary general of Democrat Union of Africa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party president Norbert Mao has been elected secretary-general of the Democrat Union of Africa (DUA).

The election took place on Saturday during the organization’s general meeting which was held virtually via Zoom. The meeting attracted participants from centre-right political parties from across Africa and was addressed by Ghanaian President Nana Akufo Addo who is the organization’s patron. Hon. Tundu Lissu, the flag bearer of Tanzanian opposition party CHADEMA in the on-going elections also addressed the meeting.

According to the press statement issued by the DUA, the Namibian Leader of Opposition Rt. Hon. McHenry Venaani was elected chairman and he is deputized by Hon. John Boadu, the secretary-general of Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). Hon. Narend Singh from South Africa’s Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) was elected treasurer.

According to the press statement, four regional vice presidents were also elected. They include; Hon. Nick Salat from Kenya (KANU), Dr Elias Chakwera from Malawi (Malawi Congress Party), Dr Agbo Emmanuel from Nigeria (Peoples Democratic Party) and Hon. Rahhal El Makkaoui from Morocco (Independence Party/Hizb al-Istiqlal/Parti de l’Indépendance)

“Mao will serve for three years alongside these other elected officials.” part of the statement read.

The Democrat Union of Africa (DUA) is an association of democratic parties in Africa and like-minded political parties of the centre and centre-right. Founded in Dakar, Senegal, in 1997, it is affiliated to the global International Democrat Union (IDU).

The Union provides a forum in which parties holding similar beliefs can come together and exchange views on matters of policy and organizational interest so that they can learn from each other, act together, establish contacts and speak with one strong voice to promote democracy and centre, centre-right policies around Africa.

DUA was formed with a belief that democratic society provides individuals with conditions for political liberty, personal freedom and equality of opportunity under the rule of law. Therefore DUA promotes a culture of pluralistic competition, enterprise and socially-oriented market economy.

