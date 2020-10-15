Nomination of Rubaga south FDC parliamentary candidate hangs in balance

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The nomination of Habib Buwembo as the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC candidate for the Rubaga South parliamentary seat hangs in balance.

It follows an application filed by his rival Grace Nakanwagi before the High Court Civil Division for a temporary injunction challenging the decision by Uganda’s biggest opposition party to conduct primaries in Rubaga South constituency as opposed to vetting contestants as resolved by the party leadership.

“A decision doth issue against the respondent (FDC) that the decision reached to conduct primaries for Rubaga South was erroneous, prejudicial and contrary to the resolution to vet contestants on the Forum for Democratic Change electoral tickets” reads the application drafted by her lawyers of M/s Sebanja & Co. Advocates.

Nakanwagi also wants court to quash the erroneous decision to conduct primaries and all actions taken so far on that basis and direct FDC to give her all the necessary documents to facilitate her nominations.

“An order of mandamus doth issue against the respondent to give all the necessary documents to the applicant to enable her to get nominated by the Electoral Commission for the electoral seat of Member of parliament for Rubaga South for the electoral term 2021-2026,” reads the order.

The application is scheduled for hearing this afternoon before the Deputy Registrar of the High Court Civil Division. Nakanwagi ran to court after FDC decided to conduct primaries in Rubaga South to elect a candidate because of the fierce competition between her and Habib Buwembo through the vetting process.

According to the primary election results announced by the presiding officer, Richard Kudeeba, Buwembo won the polls with 49 votes against 4 managed by Nakanwagi. Buwembo confirmed the issuance of the court order in a message he sent out on some social media platforms.

“I was meant to Nominate Today Thursday at 12:00noon as I had already Cleared with every necessity, Nomination Payment as well, and High Court (Civil Divisions) sets Proceedings same day at 2:30 pm. You’re Prayers,” his text reads.

URN