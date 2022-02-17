No more mandatory COVID testing at Entebbe airport

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Travellers entering Uganda will no longer have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing as has been the case.

The new measures took effect on February 16,2022.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Health, the decision to stop testing was made by Cabinet on Monday during its weekly meeting.

This comes after the health ministry decided to stop travellers due to a reduction in COVID-19 reported cases. Records from the health ministry show that the number of new COVID-19 cases has gone down. The positivity rate in the country now stands at 1 percent.

The director general of health services, Dr. Henry Mwebesa says the new measures are as a result of few travellers testing positive for the disease.

Dr. Mwebesa however quickly adds that the new measures only stops mandatory testing at Entebbe International airport. He says all travellers, entering and leaving the country will however be required to present a 72 hour negative COVID-19 test.

” The requirement for COVID-19 testing 72 hours before boarding for both incoming and exiting traveled remains in effect. Our health workers will continue to screen all travellers both at arrival and departure and verify their COVID-19 test certificates,” says Dr. Mwebesa.

The minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng in an interview indicated that the testing had been suspended for now but can be re-introduced when there is an increase in cases.

Previously all travellers were required to pay 105,500 shillings (USD 30 ) to be tested. The money was paid through Post Bank Uganda.