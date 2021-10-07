No fans allowed for Africa University games at Makerere – Kabenge

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hosts Makerere University have confirmed that there will be no fans allowed during the forthcoming 2021 All Africa University Games.

The University is set to host the Federation of African University Sports-FASU games for tennis and rugby from October 8-10th. They will be part of the activities to celebrate the International Day of University sports.

Although hundreds of fans would have wished to come and cheer, Makerere University has confirmed that no fans will be allowed.

Pennina Kabenge, the Secretary General FASU games revealed to Uganda Radio Network (URN) today that the decision has been made to have the games without fans so as to safe guard against COVID-19.

She said it is unfortunate the games will only be watched by officials and a few invited guests. She said they will be working in line with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s directives of curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Kabenge also revealed that all players who come for the games are supposed to come with negative COVID-19 test results. She added that Makerere University hospital has patterned with the organizers to offer rapid tests to all players and officials for the duration of the games.

Although Makerere had earlier confirmed 17 Universities would take part, Kabenge said two Universities, International University from Zimbabwe and KwaZulu-Natal from South Africa have withdrawn.

The sports administrator however confirmed that so far teams from three foreign Universities, Tripoli, University of Benghazi and University of Pretoria have arrived. She said all athletes and officials that have checked in and are accommodated at Grand Global hotel in Makerere.

The FASU games are a multi-purpose event organized by Universities in Africa. Uganda was awarded to host Rugby and Tennis games in 2017 for the next three consecutive editions. They hosted the first event in 2019 and the University of Johannesburg emerged winners.

So far, over six Ugandan Universities have confirmed their participation. These include; Makerere University, Ndejje, Busitema, Mbarara University, Makerere Kabale and Victoria University. Other Universities that have already confirmed their participation include University of Johannesburg, Kenyatta University among others.

The two games (Rugby Sevens and Tennis) will be organized at Makerere Impis Rugby grounds (the Graveyard), while Tennis will be played at both the University main sports grounds and Makerere University Guest House Courts.

