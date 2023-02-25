No end in sight as Ukraine war marks first anniversary

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Russian invasion of Ukraine marked its first anniversary with no clear signal of when the war would end. US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine days to the anniversary in a highly classified operation that caught many countries by surprise.

Thousands of Ukrainians have died in the war as Russia continues to throw bombs and roll its tanks into its neighbour.

With military aid from US and other members of NATO, Ukraine has fought back against Russian aggression pushing the invaders out of their territories including some major cities.