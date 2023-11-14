NMS’ Kamabare scoops top Ugandan health award

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Moses Kamabare, who has served as the General Manager of National Medical Stores (NMS) since 2008, has received the Minister’s Special Award at this year’s Heroes in Health Awards (HIHA) held at Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo on Nov. 10.

Kamabare, who oversaw the transformation of the NMS operations including digitization of the drug delivery systems, was recognised for his “transformative initiatives towards healthcare accessibility through digitization of the supply chain.”

NMS was established 30 years ago with a mandate to procure, store and distribute medicines and essential medicines to Health facilities in Uganda.

According to health experts, Kamabare’s leadership has helped NMS to adapt and evolve with the changing times hence growing into a highly efficient and technologically advanced organisation.

“Currently, all government health facilities across Uganda place their orders online for all essential medicines and Health supplies, including among others, ARVs, TB, Malaria, Reproductive health Commodities and Vaccines,” said NMS spokesperson, Sheila Nduhukire.

“The online ordering of medicines is a radical departure from the old system where facilities sent orders by hard copies/manually through courier. Orders for medicines at the time were prone to errors, would delay or even be lost on the way,” she added.

NMS was able to distribute essential medicines and vaccines on time during the outbreaks of Ebola and Covid-19.

“What this means is that NMS can distribute medicines for emergency outbreaks without disrupting the deliveries for routine medicines. As such, NMS was able to effectively address the covid- 19 pandemic needs without much disruption on the routine deliveries,” said Nduhukire.

NMS is currently warehousing and distributing 28 million Mosquito nets countrywide, without any disruptions to the routine deliveries of Essential Medicines.

About the Health awards

The Heroes in Health Awards seek to recognise unique individuals and entities transforming the health sector.

An ophthalmologist working in rural areas in North-eastern Uganda, Gladdys Atto won the ‘Doctor of the Year’ award.

“I would like to thank God for exalting me; my mum and dad for believing in me and my entire team at Moroto Regional Rereferral Hospital for the tireless work of sight restoration,” said Atto.

“This award also goes out to all my beloved patients who put their trust in me to handle their eyes and to all the senior ophthalmologists who taught me the art of eye surgery,” she added.

During the event presided over by Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, Aceng said the Health Ministry has a clear vision and aims to deliver the highest possible level of health services to all Ugandans.

“The government is committed to elevating the healthcare system and cultivating a resilient health workforce is one of the priorities,” she added.

The 4th Edition of the Heroes in Health Awards was held under the theme: ‘Strategic Multi-sectoral Partnerships to Transform the Health System and Workforce.’

On his part, Tayebwa affirmed support for the Ministry of Health and Heroes in Health Awards, pledging parliament’s commitment and emphasised the need for the health sector to foster collaboration and partnerships.

“Our health workers navigate through challenging and strained conditions,” said Tayebwa, adding, “Their unwavering commitment to deliver quality healthcare, despite numerous challenges, underscores the urgent need for continued support.”

Other winners

✳ Agnes Nambozo was winner of the Nurse of the Year Award.

✳ The Director General Health Services, Dr. Henry G. Mwebesa was given a special award for his exceptional and tremendous contribution to the continuous improvement of health service delivery.

✳ Uganda Red Cross society scooped the prestigious Heroes in Health Award, Logistics Category.

✳ All the way from Maracha-West Nile, Celina Bako won the ‘Midwife of The Year’ Award.

✳ Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) student, Deogratias Delafrique won an award for spearheading efforts to transform the health care system by adopting herbal and complementary medicines so that patients can always have effective, safe and affordable options for treatment. He is working on the VEP Antiseptic herbal wound spray, a herbal formulation from locally sourced raw medicinal plants, Bidens Pilosa (Black jack) and Aloe vera. It is intended to be used for wound healing especially minor cuts, burns, and diabetic wounds.