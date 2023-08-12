Nketiah handed start against Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest – 2.30pm

Friday

Burnley 0 Man City 3

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | For Arsenal’s first Premier League game of the season, Mikel Arteta has opted to make one change to his side that won last weekend’s Community Shield, with Eddie Nketiah coming into the team.

The striker is given the nod to start up front, with Kai Havertz dropping into midfield. Thomas Partey moves into defence with Gabriel named on the bench.

It means there will be Premier League bows for Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, while Jorginho returns to the squad after missing the trip to Wembley last week with a knock.

As for Forest, Steve Cooper has thrown Matt Turner straight into his starting XI in what is a swift reunion with his former club.

Fellow summer signing Ola Aina is also handed a start, while Anthony Elanga is on the bench alongside Taiwo Awoniyi and Moussa Niakhate who have shaken off injuries to make themselves available for selection.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Partey, White, Saliba, Timber, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Subs: Hein, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Kiwior, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Nelson, Trossard.

Nottingham Forest: Turner, Aina, Boly, Worrall, McKenna, Aurier, Danilo, Yates, Mangala, Gibbs White, Johnson.

Subs: Horvarth, Williams, Niakhate, Kouyate, Freuler, O’Brien, Elanga, Awoniyi, Wood.

SOURCE: Arsenal.com