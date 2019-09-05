Njogu’s lead cut as Ugandans charge at 2019 Amateur Golf Open

💠 LEADER-BOARD day 2

Entebbe, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Kenya’s Simon Njogu Muthoni struggled with a 75 but held onto his overall lead as the 78th Uganda Amateur Golf Open reached the halfway point on Thursday.

The Naivasha Great Rift Valley Club golfer could only manage one birdie on a course where he picked five for an astonishing 69 on day one.

Breathing behind his neck now are a group of fellow Kenyans who cut his 2 stroke lead, and more excitingly for the home fans, Uganda’s Joseph Cwinyaai moved up six places into the chasing pack, and was joined by defending champion Ronald Otile.

US-based Otile picked up seven birdies as he produced the tournament’s best score, a stunning 68 to remind the field that he is still capable of making the kind of comeback that earned him his third title last year.

“It is a game. I played +10 today, but I can still play -10 tomorrow,” he had warned before he started today’s 18 holes. From 13 behind, he is 6 strokes behind today.

The four-day 72 hole Amateur Open is Ugandan golf’s most prestigious title. This year’s event has come a few days after the Ladies Open that was won by Uganda’s Martha Babirye, and a week before the professional Open.

There will be a Pro Am tournament next Tuesday, before Dismas Indiza, from Mumias Club, takes to the course to defend his Professional Open title. He leads a Kenyan team of 24 professionals to the event.

