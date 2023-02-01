NIRA scales up mass registration of learners 

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a bid to beat the school reopening deadline set for next month, the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) scaled up operations around the country in a bid to register learners.

Exam bodies UNEB and NIRA early this week announced a mass registration exercise for learners to acquire national identification numbers (NINs) ahead of the school reopening program.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Edwin Tukamuhebwa, the manager of registration and operation at NIRA explained that with the February,6 dates for school reopening drawing closer, they have set up registration desks at Boma grounds across major districts and cities in the country for the exercise.

“This activity is specifically meant to register students including those who have ever registered but don’t have NINs. Our district offices are open and will always be open even on weekends to serve students. For the 10 new cities, we have put our teams at the Boma grounds since our offices may not be enough to accommodate the crowd,” Tukamuhebwa said.

The NIRA official explained that the registration will go on at Masaka liberation grounds, Jinja Public Primary School and the Boma grounds in Mbarara Arua, Gulu, Lira , Soroti, Mbale, Hoima, and Fort Portal cities.