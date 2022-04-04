Nine year old suffocates to death

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busoga East are investigating circumstances under which nine-year-old Halid Kakaina, a resident of Busiimba village in Nambale sub county, Iganga district suffocated to death during the night on Sunday.

It is reported that the victim’s parents had gone to visit their distant relatives early last week, living their children under the care of neighbors.

Kakaina is reported to have lit a candle, which torched both the mattress and the mosquito net, producing huge volumes of smoke and suffocating him to death.

Kakaina’s sister Shalom Namukose says that her brother insisted on spending the night in the house, but he delayed waking up, prompting them to forcefully break into the house, only to notice his lifeless body near the exit door.

“Kakaina delayed to wake up yet we were meant to head for school this Monday morning and on rallying neighbors to forcefully open the door, we recovered his lifeless body lying on the floor,” she says.

Michael Kilegeya, a resident within the area says that the children’s parents left about a week ago, living them under the care of neighbors who ensured their well-being and it was shocking how one of them suffocated to death.

Kilegeya adds that on opening the house, they sighted visible traces of smoke all over the house’s ventilators and three burnt-out candles in Kakaina’s bedroom, raising suspicion that he suffocated to death.

Meanwhile, Busoga East police spokesperson Diana Nandawula says that the deceased has been taken to Iganga general hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Nanadawula further reminded parents to train their children with life skills, which will enable them to ensure safety at all times.

****

URN