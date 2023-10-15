Nine-year-old boy starts 200km pilgrimage for healing

Nwoya, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A nine-year-old boy is among over 40 pilgrims who have embarked on a 213 km pilgrimage from Nwoya district to Paimol Martyrs shrine in Paimol Sub-County in Agago District.

Moses Onencan, a primary three pupil of Goro Primary School in Koch Goma Town Council, is accompanied by adult pilgrims. They set off for the long walk of faith on Wednesday morning from Koch Goma Catholic Parish.

Onencan is taking part in the faithful walk ahead of this year’s 105th anniversary of the martyrdom of Jildo Irwa and Daudi Okello at Paimol Martyr’s shrine on October 20. The annual event will be celebrated under the theme “We Serve the Truth” and animated by Christians at Paimol Martyr’s shrine.

Grace Laleng, Onencan’s mother told Uganda Radio Network Wednesday at their first stop-over in Gulu City after conquering 24 kilometers into the journey, that they had embarked on the journey, to seek healing from the blessed martyrs.

Laleng says her son started complaining of excruciating pain in both legs last month which hasn’t responded to any medication prompting her to seek a divine healing through prayers.

Laleng who has so far attended the pilgrimage three times boasts of having received miracles for her family from the blessed martyrs and believes they are alive in heaven.

Jackson Ocen, another pilgrim from Koch Goma Town Council says he is taking part in the pilgrimage to seek healing for his family who is undergoing various challenges. Ocen believes with his faith, the martyrs will answer his prayers.

Wilberforce Ocitti, the Chairperson of the foot pilgrims says as Christians at the Parish, they have dedicated their pilgrimage to pray for unity among the different religious groups in the Acholi sub-region.

Rev. Fr. Joseph Okumu, the Rector of Paimol Martyr’s Shrine says they are expecting between 100,000 to 200,000 people from all walks of life to attend this year’s anniversary celebration of the martyrdom of Daudi Okello and Jildo Irwa.

According to Fr. Okumu, Christians as far as Italy, the United States of America, East African Community Countries and neighboring dioceses in Uganda will attend the celebration.

He however says this year’s celebration is unique in the sense that it seeks to challenge leaders on truth-telling while encouraging the youth to be advocates for truth like the martyrs.

Fr. Okumu says the Archdiocese has drawn a budget of 90 million Shillings for this year’s celebration but notes that they haven’t yet realized the full amount and called on the Christians and well-wishers to donate for the course.

The foot pilgrims yesterday made a stopover at Unyama Parish in Bardege Layibi Division where they spent a night. They set off Thursday morning and will make another stopover in Ogom Sub-County in Pader district at the ancestral home of Daudi Okello.

The pilgrims are expected to make stopovers in Pajule Town Council in Pader district and Kalongo Town Council in Agago district before reaching their final destination on October 18 in Paimol Martyrs Shrine.

Blessed Okelo and Irwa were Acholi catechists killed around 1918 for devoting their lives to teaching Christianity. They were beatified by his holiness Pope John Paul II on October 20, 2002, among the 22 other Roman Catholic martyrs in Uganda.

****

URN