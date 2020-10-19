Nine more Entebbe schools cleared to reopen.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nine schools in Entebbe Municipality were on the weekend cleared to re-open, bringing to 70 the number cleared out of the 80 schools on the peninsula.

The Assessment Team initially assessed all the 67 Primary and 13 Secondary schools in the municipality, and found a score of them wanting.

The 19 schools that were not cleared to reopen however, included 4 primary schools that did not intend to re-open anyway, as they did not have enough candidate learners to justify opening, and instead opted to refer the few children to other schools of the parents’ preference.

The four schools, E-Comm schools, Goodwill Premium Academy, Rainbow infant and EWA Primary School have instead asked parents to transfer their children to nearby authorised schools.

After the team revisited some of the unauthorized schools (15 in number), nine of them have been cleared while the rest have still failed to meet some of requirements.

Of the nine schools now cleared by the team led by Sarah Monicah Nabirye, the inspector of schools, Daniel Ndagga, the Principal Education Officer and other officials from the municipal council, six are primary and three are secondary schools.

The nine schools are Entebbe Highway, Promise SSS and Merryland High School – Katabi Campus, Destiny Primary School, Gilgal Nursery and Primary School and Mirembe Primary School. International Primary School, Little Doves Primary School and Good Hope Primary School have also been cleared.

Every school is required to among others, have at least two gun thermometers, set up foot-operated hand wash machines at strategic points in the school such as the gate and near classrooms and also publicise the preventive measures for coronavirus disease-COVID-19 on premises.

Also, isolation rooms have been catered for at the school while learners and teachers must wear face masks if they are not eating, playing or sleeping.

Fred Damba, the Deputy Headteacher of Sacred Heart Bugonga, says the school is yet to get a certificate of compliance.

On Monday, the assessment team declined to clear the school because it did not have gun thermometers and foot operating hand wash machines.

However, Damba says the school now has all the requirements and has reopened with faith of getting the certificate of compliance. So far 26 of the 35 candidates have reported back to the school.

He adds that parents will continue paying shillings 42,500 per term because it will remain a day school.

Geoffrey Mugasa, Headteacher Gilgal Nursery and Primary School says he was also waiting for the compliance certificate on Thursday when schools officially opened.

“By the time the assessment team visited the school on October 6th, 2020, we did not have a gun thermometer and the approved handwashing facilities,” Mugasa says.

Meanwhile, most primary and secondary schools used the first days of reopening to orient learners on the standard operating procedures.

Patrick Ochom, Headteacher of Winners Daycare and Primary School, says learners were oriented on the first day so that they comply with the SOPs. Ten of the 20 candidates reported on day one.

He says parents will pay 300,000 shillings, an increase by of 50,000 shillings, in order for the school to implement the SOPs.

Margaret Busiku, Headteacher Airforce Primary School, said 40 out of the 72 candidates reported on day one and they have also been oriented on the SOPs.

Stephen Nabenda, the Headteacher of Lake Victoria Primary School, says that parents and guardians agreed that the 56 candidates reside at the school as boarders and each will pay shillings 450,000, up from shilling 150,000 normally paid for the day program.

He adds that some parents have provided sanitation and hygiene supplies and pledged to contribute more to ensure safety of learners and teachers.

Salama Katana, a guardian of a candidate at the school lauds the administration for allowing payment in installments.

Two learners at the school have also described what has changed at their schools.

Andrew Tugume(14 years old) and Jonas Ruhuma (13 years old ) say they were each asked to report with two face masks among other requirements.

********

URN