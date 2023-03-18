Nile Breweries Scholarship programme yields UACE exam results

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Scoring 20 points in BCM, Onesimus Chemutai was declared the best performer in Seeta High School and among the country’s top UACE students. Despite UNEB registering a significant dip in Biology performance, Chemutai managed to score an A.

“Chemutai scored distinctions only. This was an incredible performance as non was reported in the district or country so far. He has been a consistently good performer and disciplined student so we are very proud of him,” said Lilian Namulondo, deputy head teacher, Seeta High School main Campus.

Namulondo added, “We are grateful to Nile Breweries for contributing to our academic excellence through sponsoring such academic giants.”

Chemutai, a resident of Kapchorwa district is one of the 73 beneficiaries of The Nile Breweries Equality Scholarship programme launched in 2011.

It has been benefiting the top-performing pupils in the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) from selected districts, predominantly in regions that cultivate sorghum and barley – key raw materials for NBL. The scholarship recipients are provided with financial support for tuition and welfare fees from secondary through to university, creating a leveled playing field between underprivileged rural students and their advantaged counterparts in urban areas.

To-date, a total of 30 students have graduated from the university, six await graduation, 39 are still in the university and the rest are in secondary school.

“My family and I are very grateful to Nile Breweries for giving me a chance to attain quality education. My dreams of becoming a doctor are more valid than ever,” Chemutai said.

Chemutai was onboarded onto the NBL Equality Sponsorship program after excelling in Primary Leaving Examinations, scoring 7 from Alfa Nursery and Primary School.

Another beneficiary of the program was Africano Ategeka who scored 17 points in Biology Chemistry and Mathematics (BCM). “I really thank Nile Breweries for sponsoring my education. Without them all this would not be possible,” he said. Ategeka scored 6 aggregates in his PLE from Kagadi Muslim Primary School, in Kibale district from which he was able to join Uganda Martyr’s Namugongo with the help of the sponsorship. He kept his good run when he scored 12 points in Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and moved to St. Mary’s Kitende where he has completed his Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

“I’m hoping to get Medicine and Surgery on a government scholarship. If I miss it, then pharmacy,” he said.

Onapito Ekomoloit, legal & corporate affairs director at NBL said, the company spends over Shs350million annually towards the sponsorship programme.

“The Equality scholarship is in line with the commitment of NBL mother company, ABInbev, to create a future with more cheers by empowering youth and ensuring that our youth have a great future ahead,” Ekomoloit said.

He added: “We are very proud of Chemutai because he used the opportunity well and has overcome his circumstances and emerged a champion. All our students have indeed excelled in the various schools where they are enrolled,” added Onapito.

Partner schools where NBL scholars are enrolled include Gayaza High School, Mt St Mary’s Namagunga, Nabisunsa Girls School, Uganda Martyrs Namugongo, St Mary’s Kitende, Seeta High School, Kings College Budo, Ntare School, Seeta High School and St Marys’ College Kisubi.

The universities include Soroti University, Lira University, Ndejje University, Kampala International University, Busitema University, Kyambogo University, University of Oran1Algeria and more.