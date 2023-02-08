Nile Breweries gets new country director

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) unveiled a new country director for Uganda Adu Rando succeeding David Valencia, who had served in the same position for two years.

Rando has been part of the ABI-InBev for the last twenty years, having served in Brazil, China and most recently, Tanzania. “This is an enormous responsibility that I am honoured and privileged to hold.

Working in Uganda with the leading brewer and the support of a competent team is a great opportunity for me personally and professionally,” Rando said. “I look forward to interacting with lovely people, enjoying a beautiful climate, and very diverse and tasty food and I cannot wait to meet more of the team, partners and stakeholders who are key to the success of this brewery,” he added.

As a result-driven international business leader, Rando has extensive experience in sales, operations, digital sales systems platforms, e-commerce, sales structure and process optimization. His long sales and operations experience in different channels on three large and diverse continents and his unique expertise in driving technological change across markets have provided him with a solid base for his news role in Uganda.

Onapito Ekomoloit, the Legal and Corporate Affairs Director of NBL welcomed Rando while also thanking David Valencia for his input to the brewer’s success over the last two years. We are certain Rando will have a lovely time leading our team towards more growth across our brands and portfolios,” he said