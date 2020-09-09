Nigeria’s economic hub moves to curb human trafficking

Lagos, Nigeria | XINHUA | Nigerian authorities on Tuesday inaugurated a Task Force on Human Trafficking to curb the menace of human trafficking and irregular migration in Lagos state.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Ikeja, the state capital, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urged all members to come up with brilliant ideas, innovations, and policies that will assist the state government in curbing the menace.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed and exacerbated many global inequalities and plunged many economies into recession, leaving millions of people at greater risks of being trafficked for sexual exploitation, forced labor, forced marriages, and other crimes.

“What this implies is that the pandemic has created more economic difficulties for many, especially women, young ladies and children who are the most vulnerable and might become exposed to the perils of human trafficking,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor also expressed his worry about the menace of human trafficking, which, according to him, has become a profitable venture for criminals who exploit people by kidnapping them.

“Given this, I strongly believe that this initiative on human trafficking could not have come at a better time than now when it is needed more than ever that we put human dignity and human rights at the forefront and governments across all levels need to join hands and make collaborative efforts to put an end to the scourge of human trafficking,” he added.

