Nigerian singer Omah Lay detained for flouting Covid-19 gidelines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people have been arrested in connection to the unauthorised concert that was held last night in Ddungu Resort in Munyonyo, Kampala City.

Those arrested are Ivan Ddungu, the manager of the place where the concert was held, Omah Lay the musician and Prim Kasana, Events Manager, who contracted Omah Lay to sing.

Police is also looking for the area Officer in Charge for failure to detect the criminal acts that took place in his area of jurisdiction.

It is alleged that the organizers of the show disguised it as a lunch and dinner event but later on at night started inviting artistes to perform.

The suspects are detained at Katwe police station and are being charged with doing acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease Covid-19.

On the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the president directed that music concerts be stopped and the directives still stands.

Police condemned the act of some selfish individuals who are bent on violating the directives on COVID-19 to make money and risks the lives of many Ugandans.

Police appeal to members of the public to adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines on COVID-19 and follow all the SOPs.