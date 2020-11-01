NFA impounds over 600 pieces of timber from Bugoma forest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Forestry Authority (NFA) has impounded timber worth about 12 million Shillings which was illegally harvested from Bugoma central forest reserve.

The 600 pieces of timber are suspected to have been harvested in Nyairongo area in Kikuube district where the land boundaries between the National Forestry Authority, Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom and the community are in contest.

Alex Obonyo, the Kisindi sector manager of the National Forestry Authority told Uganda Radio Network on Sunday that a Fuso truck registration number UAN 274U that was ferrying the timber was intercepted between Bujaawe forest reserve and Kipapati trading centre after a tip-off by one of their vigilantes in Nyairongo.

Upon interrogation, the truck driver revealed that the resource was destined for Ndeeba, a popular hub for timber trade in the outskirts of Kampala. The impounded timber has now been taken to Hoima central police station pending investigations.

By Sunday morning, nobody had come out to claim the timber according to Obonyo. He however says that the owner of the car that was carrying the timber will be subjected to a fine for allegedly allowing his vehicle to carry illegal timber.

Tom Rukundo, the director for Natural Forests Management at NFA has urged police to support NFA staff on the ground to investigate the actual source of the timber and the people behind this illegal tree felling in the central forest reserve.

The National Forestry and Tree Planting Act banned the cutting, damaging, burning and destruction of forest produce, except under regulations or guidelines made for the proper management of the forest reserve. Any person who contravenes this section is liable to a fine not exceeding one million Shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both punishments upon conviction.

URN