Neymar nets two as PSG thrash Angers

PARIS, FRANCE | XINHUA | PARIS, Brazilian star Neymar scored twice for Paris Saint-Germain in a dominating 6-1 win over Angers on Friday

The defending champions, who had lost their first two games of the new season, have now bounced back with four consecutive wins to move up to second place.

“Scoring goals gives us confidence. It is a great victory,” said PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Alessandro Florenzi, the only new face at the Parc des Princes this summer, scored his first goal for the club to open the scoring seven minutes into the game before Neymar hit twice in the 36th and 47th minute to make it 3-0.

Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye and Kylian Mbappe added another three in the second half while Angers pulled one back in the 52nd minute.

Tuchel’s side have been drawn with Manchester United, Istanbul Basaksehir and RB Leipzig in this season’s UEFA Champions League group stage.

The French champions will kick off the continental campaign at home against Manchester United on October 20.

“It is a very difficult group with Leipzig as the third seed,” Tuchel said. “We know how strong they are. We will need to be at our best to go through.”

