Newly passed out SPCs in Kitgum warned against violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly passed out Special Police Constables in Kitgum have been warned against indulging in violence and indiscipline acts during the election period.

William Komakech, the Kitgum Resident District Commissioner issued the warning on Tuesday afternoon during the pass out ceremony of the officers held at Irene Gleason Foundation in Kitgum Municipality.

Komakech revealed that the constables shall be expected to keep law and order alongside other security personnel during the elections, but not to perpetrate violence and other vices that tarnish the reputation of Uganda Police Forces.

He also appealed to the trainees to always consult their superiors in a bid to stop them from acting out of order.

A total of 270 trainees were passed out. They include 205 males and 65 females who were recruited from the different sub counties in Kitgum and trained for two weeks.

Thomas Eyaku, the Kitgum District Police Commander revealed that the Special Police Constables shall be deployed alongside senior officers.

He warned the trainees against vices like extortion of money from the locals, use of violence and other misconducts contrary to what they have been taught.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson said the 270 trainees from Kitgum are part of the 2,191 Special Police Constables recruited from the eight districts of Acholi sub region and that they shall be deployed to the respective duty stations by January 1st of 2021.

URN