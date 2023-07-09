Newly graduated LDUs to be integrated into the UPDF

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The UPDF said that the newly graduated LDUs are set to be integrated into the army and will soon be performing similar work.

Last month, President Museveni passed out 9,690 LDUs at Kaweweta Recruit Training School and the group has started to be deployed into different army divisions across the country.

However, while receiving a group of LDUs deployed in the Karamoja subregion under the 5th Infantry Division, Brig Gen Keith Katungi, who is also the Division commander, revealed to them that they shall soon be integrated into the UPDF.

He told them that training is a continuous process in the army and that the reason they were deployed under his division was to ensure the army’s sustainability.

In the Karamoja sub-region, armed cattle rustlers pose a security threat to the entire region and its neighbouring districts which are under the jurisdiction of the 5 Infantry Division.

“Apart from isolated incidents from the ADF and livestock theft in the Karamoja sub-region, Uganda is largely peaceful. But although the country is peaceful, Africa as a continent is not peaceful and that’s the reason UPDF has crossed borders to help other countries in the spirit of Pan-Africanism,” Brig. Gen Katungi noted.