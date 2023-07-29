Newly appointed Magistrate sacked for impersonation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The judiciary has sacked a newly appointed Grade One Magistrate for sitting an examination for a female student.

Ammaari Musa Semwogerere was appointed a Judicial Officer last month by the Judicial Service Commission to the position of Magistrate Grade One on probation.

On Wednesday, Semwogerere alias Anthony Mukisa was found fraudulently sitting an examination for one of the Bar Course students identified as Irene Mutonyi at the Law Development Centre (LDC), Lira Campus.

Authorities at the campus reported the matter to the Police and the suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of forgery, and a count of impersonation.

On Friday, he appeared before the Lira Chief Magistrate who remanded him to prison until August 3rd, 2023.

Following the incident, the Judiciary issued a statement terminating Semwogerere’s new appointment.

“The Judiciary would like to inform the general public that Mr Ssemwogerere Ammaari Musa, one of the newly recruited Magistrates Grade I will not be employed into the Judiciary Service,” the letter reads in part.

Mr Semwogerere will not be employed into the Judiciary Service pic.twitter.com/44bUCHvDlQ — Judiciary Uganda (@JudiciaryUG) July 28, 2023



According to Sarah Langa Siu, the Chief Registrar, among the core principles in the Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers is integrity which is a bedrock of the proper discharge of the Judicial office.

“The Judiciary reiterates its commitment to upholding its core values of independence, impartiality, transparency, professionalism, integrity, and accountability.”

Frank Nigel Othembi, the Director of LDC said LDC is committed to ensuring zero tolerance policy towards exam malpractice.

“We will ensure that this case is prosecuted fully to its conclusion, including all other culpable persons.”

Currently, LDC is conducting final written examinations across all its three Campuses- Kampala, Lira, and Mbarara.

*****

URN