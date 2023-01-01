NEW YEAR FETE: Nine dead in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police has confirmed that nine people were killed last night in a stampede at Freedom City Mall in Namasuba along the Kampala-Entebbe Road.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened at midnight as the revellers were ushering in the New Year. He says that the revellers had moved out of the mall to watch the fireworks display shortly before the tragedy occurred.

“It is alleged that the incident occurred at midnight when the event’s Masters of Ceremony – MC encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display. After the display ended, a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others,” said Owoyesigyire in a statement.

According to Owoyesigyire, emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported the injured individuals to the hospital, where nine were confirmed dead. The bodies were transferred to City Mortuary Mulago for postmortem. He says that investigations into the incident of rush and negligence have commenced.

. @Lukowoyesigyire "The Katwe Territorial Police are investigating an incident of rash and neglect that occurred at a New Year's Eve event at the Freedom City Mall Namasuba and resulted in the deaths of nine people, including several juveniles"

Early on Saturday, URN visited Freedom City Mall where revellers, the majority of whom were children and women were thronging the venue to attend the ‘party after party’ concert organized by Abbey Musinguzi, popularly known as Abitex.

The event hosted musicians who included; Eddy Kenzo, Pallaso, Fik Femaica, Grenade, Geoffrey Lutaaya, Irene Namatovu, Chris Evans, Carol Nantongo, Yaled, Liam Voice, Feffe Bussi, Hajji Haruna Mubiru, Nina Roz, and Ykee Benda. Others singers were Fresh Kid, Halima Namukula, Martha Mukisa, and stand-up comedians.

