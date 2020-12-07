New United Bank for Africa MD takes helm

Kampala, Uganda |THE INDEPENDENT | Isaac Khisa | United Bank for Africa Uganda has a new managing director, as Chioma Mang took the top job at the Jinja-Road headquartered lender this month.

Mang succeeds Johnson Agoreyo who was the MD from June 2016 – September 2020.

Mang was appointed to take up the top job in July this year. She was previously the managing director at UBA Gabon.

Mang joins the bank at the time the country’s banking industry is struggling to shake-off the effects of coronavirus pandemic.

UBA Africa CEO Oliver Alawuba, said, “Chioma brings unique strong skills and is ideally positioned to lead UBA Uganda to its next phase of growth.”

UBA Uganda, which reported operating losses every year over an eight year- period since 2008, eventually become profitable three years ago.

Last year, the lender saw its profits nearly double to Shs8bn compared with Shs 4.9 billion recorded in 2018 and Shs2.6bn in 2017.

UBA Uganda is a subsidiary of United Bank for Africa Plc., a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-one million customers, across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points, in 20 African countries.

With presence in New York, London and Paris, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.