New report calls for ‘special care’ for persons with disabilities

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | A new report released yesterday morning (Feb.19) in Kampala has fronted an idea of giving special care to people with disabilities as one way of making them feel part of the community that they live in.

Titled ‘Disability Rights in Uganda’, the report was compiled by TRAC FM and the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU) with input from various experts and disability rights advocates.

The findings were obtained through radio polls and surveys. In a period of four months, a total of 110, 363 responses to eight poll questions were received. A total of 11 radio stations were used to get answers to the questions regarding the survey.

What is your general feeling about persons with disabilities? This is one major question that was asked. The answers were; 51% of the respondents said, the group needs special care; 27% said this group is as the same as everyone else; 9% argued that they are people with discomfort and awkwardness, another 9% said this category of persons is less productive than people without disabilities and 4% said they are cursed or have bad omen. The number of responses totaled up to 14, 455.

Generally, the report recommends that alongside the need for practical assistance in form of funds and facilities, the other form of support to persons with disabilities should be about tackling community stigma, discrimination and other forms of mistreatment.

In addition, the report says that across all sectors of the economy including healthcare, education, employment and political participation, government should take centre stage to ensure that the needs of persons with disabilities are considered.

In Uganda, according to the report, persons with disabilities account for 12.5% (5 million people) of the population.

Disability prevalence (5 years and above) is higher among women (15%) compared to men (12%).

Edson Ngirabakunzi, the chief executive officer of NUDIPU and Javie Ssozi, the country director for TRAC FM said, the report would be used by different players to advocate for policies and laws that promote the rights of persons with disabilities.