New Priests cautioned against giving false hope to Christians

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua Catholic Diocese on Saturday ordained seven new priests and 11 deacons at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Ediofe Cathedral.

Those ordained into priesthood are Fr. Alex Guma, Fr. Denis Dranika, Fr. Morish Angutoko, Fr. Samuel Odong, Fr. Bazil Okuonzi, Fr. Morish Sunday and Fr. Ben Osuta who has been posted to different parishes within the diocese to serve.

Meanwhile, those who were ordained to the order of diaconate include Deacon Gilbert Obita, Deacon Gilbert Ogala, Deacon Pax Driwale, Deacon Eliaza Wadri, Deacon Marvyn Adriko, Deacon Innocent Drile Akile, Deacon Denis Ochien, Deacon Gilbert Orodriyo, Deacon Micheal Aledra, Deacon Isaac Osoa, Deacon Moses Andama and Deacon Richard Ayikobua.

While presiding as the main celebrant Bishop Sabino Ocan Odoki cautioned the newly ordained priests to stop giving false hope to Christians during their ministry. He further tasked the new priests and deacons to keep to the gifts and blessings they received through their ordination in order to enjoy their vocation.

Romeo Palwak, the head of the foster parents association for Arua Diocese challenged parents to send their sons to the seminary so as to be ordained priests in order to serve the diocese and the universal Catholic church.

Alex Onzima, the former Maracha County Member of Parliament said that the ordination has increased the number of clergy in the diocese.

Pax Driwale who received the holy orders of diaconate attributed his success to God’s blessing. He further pledged to serve Christians with humility.

Arua Diocese which was originally part of Gulu Diocese was created on 23 June 1958. The diocese has over the years expanded to Eight vicariates, 16 deaneries and 62 parishes.

Congratulations Arua Catholic Diocese.

Ordinations 2023 pic.twitter.com/cfBmNfkIqs — Ugandan Catholics Online (@ugcatholics) July 29, 2023



URN