New Oyam North MP Apio Otuko Eunice takes oath

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Apio Otuko Eunice on Thursday took oath as the Member of Parliament for Oyam County North in Oyam District.

She took the oath of allegiance and for Member of Parliament during a plenary sitting chaired by Speaker Anita Among on Thursday, 20 July 2023.

Hon. Eunice, a member of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) Party takes over a seat that fell vacant following the demise of Hon. Charles Engola who also served as the State Minister for Labour.

She was declared winner of the Oyam County North by-election by the Electoral Commission on Thursday, 06 July 2023, after garnering 15,718 of the total votes cast against 15,176 votes obtained by her closest contender, Samuel Engola Okello of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party.

The Speaker congratulated Eunice on her successful election to the 11th Parliament and urged her to abide by existing laws that dictate the operations of the legislature.

“The Parliament you are joining is a people-centred Parliament united in serving the needs of the people and the aspirations of the common Ugandan,” Among said.