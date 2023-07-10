New organization to handle plastic waste collection

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU), Mukwano Industries, Harris International, Uganda Breweries Limited and PepsiCo/Crown Beverages (CBL) have joined forces with the aim of establishing a Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) in Uganda that will create a non-profit, industry-driven, and financed environmental solution for post-consumer plastic bottles, they said in a joint statement on July 6. Under the arrangement, the member companies will pay a monthly levy to the PRO which will use the money to execute additional plastic waste collection and recycling initiatives in Uganda.

This creates a monetary value for post-consumer PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic, which incentivizes collection and recycling and ensures post-consumer PET is diverted from landfill and does not impact negatively on the environment.

The move is expected to curb plastic waste from used plastic bottles made from PET. At a meeting at the Uganda Manufacturers Association offices, the founding beverage bottlers each signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to establish the PRO in Uganda in a joint effort to self-regulate post-consumer PET collection and recycling. This demonstrates the commitment of these companies that manufacture, import, or sell PET packaged products to take responsibility and create a circular economy for PET packaging.