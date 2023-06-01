New judicial officers asked to stop failing to give judgement dates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Principal Judge Dr Flavian Zeija has emphasized the importance of providing specific dates for case decisions. He said this during the swearing-in ceremony of four newly appointed Deputy Registrars, six Assistant Registrars, and five Chief Magistrates at the Judiciary Headquarters in Kampala Wednesday.

Justice Zeija expressed concern over some judicial officers adjourning cases without fixing dates for their resolution, leading to potential forgetfulness and delayed justice. According to the laws governing judicial officers, judgments or decisions should be delivered within 60 days.

As the overall supervisor of High Court Judges and subordinate courts, the Principal Judge also emphasized the importance of upholding judiciary values such as independence, impartiality, transparency, accountability, and equality. He urged the newly appointed officers to conduct themselves accordingly.

Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera called upon the judicial officers to dispense justice without fear, favor, affection, or ill will. He stressed the need for timely delivery of justice, particularly as the Judiciary works to clear case backlogs. The Deputy Chief Justice cautioned against complacency and encouraged cooperation with existing staff members at their respective deployments.

Case backlog in Uganda refers to cases that have spent more than two years in the system without being heard and concluded. To address this issue, the judiciary plans to organize seminars for judicial officers to familiarize them with the judiciary’s culture, ethics, and values, enabling them to execute their duties diligently.

Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu cautioned the officers against complaining about their deployments, reminding them that serving the public, regardless of the location, is their duty as Ugandans. She encouraged them to approach their assignments with dedication and commitment. The newly appointed officers, including Deputy Registrars Samuel Olumo, Loe Karungi, Faisal Umar Mulalira, and Josephine Kabasinguzi Kayondo, took their oaths of office on May 12th, 2023.

The Assistant Registrars sworn in include Oliver Nantamu, Dorothy Kyampaire, Eunice Maureen Ijang, Emmanuel Bamwiite, Hellen Edimu, Christa Namutebi, and Umar Nassif Mubiru. The Chief Magistrates appointed are Glory Alleluya, George Kunihira, David Innocent OMara, and Cyrus Ssennoga Mawano. These individuals were selected from various legal backgrounds, including the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Office of the Attorney General, and Private Practice.

****

URN