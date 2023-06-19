New Fund for Agroecology enterprises launched

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On June 15 SHONA and Biovision Foundation launched The Neycha Accelerator and Fund (Neycha) to identify and partner with growth-oriented Agroecological Enterprises (AEEs) in Uganda and Kenya, providing them with the capacity, capital, and connections they need to grow their impact and businesses.

By supporting agroecological enterprises, Neycha is looking to advance the food system innovators and entrepreneurs who are working toward more regenerative and agroecological food production and contributing to a more holistic and circular agrifood economy in Uganda and Kenya.

Agroecology is a sustainable and social approach to agriculture that promotes the production of healthy and nutritious food while regenerating soil fertility, improving biodiversity (animals, plants, and microorganisms), and strengthening the livelihood of farmers and their communities.