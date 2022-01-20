New ferry on River Semuliki to boost operations against ADF

Ntoroko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has completed the construction of a ferry at Hayibale landing site in Rwebisengo sub county, Ntoroko district.

The installation of the ferry by the Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA will connect Uganda and Eastern DRC. It will have the capacity to carry more than 40 tonnes and 150 passengers. It comes at the time when UPDF and FARDC forces are hunting down the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF rebels in Virunga and Ituri forests, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC.

Major General Kayanja Muhanga, the overall Commander Operation Shujja, and a delegation from Eastern DRC on Tuesday inspected the installation works.

Muhanga said that the ferry will boost the ongoing operation against the ADF rebels in Eastern DRC.

Muhanga said that UPDF and the Congolese army have also resolved to open a new operation axis that will stretch along Kasindi-Beni road to ensure the ADF rebels are fought from both sides. The new axis will also secure the Kasindi-Beni-Butembo road construction project in DRC.

“This ferry will create a multiplier effect in security and trade between the two countries,” Muhanga said.

Omukama Rutahaba Ibanda of Mutego Kingdom who led the DRC delegation said the poor infrastructure connecting the two countries has been a huge economic and security setback.

“My people have been having difficulties traveling from Beni cross Lake Albert to Ntoroko and Bundibugyo districts,” Ibanda said.

Joseph Wembabazi, the ferry maintenance officer from UNRA said they are set to do tests this week to ensure the ferry is ready to start operations.

Major Peter Mugisa, the operation Shujja spokesperson said the installation of the ferry is timely. According to Mugisa, the operation against the ADF has faced various challenges which include difficult terrain which has prolonged lines of communication.

Last year, President Yoweri Museveni and his DRC counterpart Felix Tshisekedi commissioned the start of the construction work of roads in the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC. The government of Uganda through the Ministry for Works and Transport, is injecting up to 243.7 Billion Shillings into the construction of the roads measuring 223km.

The roads consist of the Kasindi section at the border to Beni (80km) plus the integration of the Beni-Butembo stretch (54km). It also consists of the Bunagana to Rutsuru-Goma road (89km).

