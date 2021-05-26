New Cranes era starts with game against Bafana Bafana

Okwi named captain ahead of Uganda Cranes friendly against South Africa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes stand-in coach Abdallah Mubiru has summoned 34 players to prepare ahead of an international friendly away to South Africa’s Bafana Bafana slated on June 10th, 2021.

Following the retirement of skipper Denis Onyango, experienced striker Okwi Emannuel who plays for Egyptian side Ittihad Alexandria FC has been named Captain.

Several new faces however made it to the list including defender Hassan Muhamood, Enock Walusimbi and Innocent Wafula as well as several Uganda Hippos players including Derrick Kakooza, Richard Basangwa, Isma Muguluusi and Bobosi Byaruhanga.

However, midfielder Khalid Aucho who was suspended for indiscipline ahead of the Uganda Cranes two AFCON qualifying was not invited. The battle will however be between the four goalkeepers summoned on who will replace Onyango. The goalkeepers summoned include Ismael Watenga, Charles Lukwago, Simon Tamale and Mathias Kigonya.

Ahmed Hussien, the FUFA Communications Director told Uganda Radio Network (URN) that the team will enter residential Camp on Sunday to undergo COVID-19 tests and later start training on Monday at MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

Hussein added that the game is in line with FUFA’s strategy to create international fixtures for Uganda Cranes to get international exposure.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Watenga Ismael (Chippa United), Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Tamale Simon (Bright Stars FC), Kigonya Mathias (Azam FC)

Defenders: Bwomono Elvis (Southend United FC), Wafula Innocent (Mbarara City FC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Kizza Mustafa ( Montreal Impact FC), Kayondo Aziizi (Vipers SC), Lwaliwa Halid ( Vipers SC), Juuko Murushid (Express FC), Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa), Ssemakula Kenneth ( BUL FC), Mbowa Paul Patrick (URA FC), Walusimbi Enock (Express FC), Muhamud Hassan (Police FC).

Midfielders: Lwanga Taddeo (Simba SC), Waiswa Moses Ndhondi (SuperSport United FC), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Sserubiri Ivan (URA FC), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC), Kagimu Shafik Kuchi (URA FC), Mugulusi Isma (Busoga United FC), Serwaradda Stephen (KCCA FC), Lumala Abdu (Pyramids FC), Orit Ibrahim ( Vipers SC), Akandwanaho Joseph (Bright Stars FC).

Forwards: Okwwi Emmanuel (Ittihad Alexandria FC), Bassangwa Richard (Vipers SC), Kaddu Patrick (Youssoufia Berrechid), Kakooza Derrik (Police FC), Sentamu Yunus ( Vipers SC), Kambale Eric (Express FC) and Okello Allan ( AC Paradou)