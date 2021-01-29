New COVID-19 variants fueling Africa’s second wave

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The COVID-19 cases and deaths are surging in Africa as new, more contagious variants of the virus spread to additional countries.

Over 175, 000 new COVID-19 cases and more than 6,200 deaths were reported in Africa in the last week while infections rose by 50% on the continent between December 29th 2020 and January 25th when compared with the previous four weeks.

22 countries continue to see their case numbers surge. Deaths rose two-fold in the same four-week period, with over 15 000 concentrated in 10 mainly southern and northern African nations.

The 501Y.V2 variant, first identified in South Africa, is predominant and powering record case numbers in South Africa and the sub-region. It has been found in Botswana, Ghana, and Kenya, the French Indian Ocean region of Mayotte, Zambia and in 24 non-African nations.

“The variant which was first detected in South Africa has spread quickly beyond Africa and so what’s keeping me awake at night right now is that it’s very likely circulating in several African countries,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa at a press conference on Thursday evening.

He added that the variant that was initially detected in the United Kingdom has been found in The Gambia and Nigeria.

While it’s still unclear how disastrous the new strains can be, WHO has urged countries to build and boast their genomic sequencing and surveillance capacities to be able to quickly detect the new strains once they come into their respective countries.

Already according to a new statement by the organisation, laboratories in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Uganda have received samples to revamp sequencing.

WHO calls on all countries to ship at least 20 samples to sequencing laboratories every month to help map the fast-evolving situation and best target responses at all levels.

However, Moeti says in addition to the new variants, COVID-19 fatigue, and the aftermath of year-end gatherings risk powering a perfect storm and driving up Africa’s second wave and overwhelming health facilities.

He urged countries to enhance mask-wearing, hand washing and safe social distancing saying countless lives depend on it.

********

URN