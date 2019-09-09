New CCTV details emerge on Entebbe Expressway shooting

Vehicle Captured Moving Four Times Before Entebbe Expressway Shooting

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The vehicle in which two people were shot along the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, was captured four times moving between Kajjansi and Entebbe, between 8 and 10 p.m. on the fateful day.

The vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser registration number UAW 534B which was captured by Closed Circuit Television – CCTV security camera’s, had two occupants who were later identified as Joshua Nteireho Rushegera and Mellina Tumukunde. The two were shot dead on Thursday, near the Nambigirwa Bridge along the expressway.

In the aftermath, police arrested a constable identified as Davis Taremwa whose gun was found at the scene of the crime. Two other police officers have been arrested in relation to the crime, according to Police spokesperson Fred Enanga.

Taremwa told police that the deceased, Joshua Nteireho, had picked from Hidden Treasure Hotel in Entebbe and taken to Millennium Hotel in Zzana, where they met a one Robert Suubi, to whom Nteireho was going to sell a Toyota Harrier at a cost of 25 million Shillings.

But according to Taremwa, Nteireho abandoned him at the hotel with Suubi and drove away with his gun, which he had left in the car. Shortly after, Nteireho was reported dead.

Theories that have been connected to the crime include infidelity, gold deal transactions, dubious business and suicide. Enanga said that the suicide line of investigations has been ruled out since the gun wounds clearly indicate that there was a third party in the shooting.

Nteireho was buried in Kiruhura on Sunday amidst protest from his family who wanted him to be laid to rest at his father’s ancestral home in Bushenyi. Investigations have revealed that the Nteireho had booked two hotel rooms in a hotel in Kampala, on the day he was shot dead.

****

URN