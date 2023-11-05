New bill on importing petroleum products

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, tabled the Petroleum Supply (Amendment) Bill, 2023 that seeks to regulate the importation and supply of petroleum products in Uganda.

According to Nankabirwa, the Bill will empower the National Oil Company with (UNOC) exclusive mandate to import all petroleum products, as well as their supply to licensed Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs). However, the OMCs will continue selling the products to consumers through their commercial arrangements and the retail fuel pumps.

She said the Bill will cure the lacunas in the existing law, and will go a long way to mitigate the sudden shortages in oil products and the eventual increase in prices. “The existing law does not empower the Uganda National Oil Company Limited to supply all imports to the licensed oil marketing companies of petroleum products for the Ugandan market.

This gap in the Petroleum Supply Act has threatened the security of supply of petroleum products in Uganda,” she said. Uganda is currently a net importer of petroleum products, where more than 90 percent are imported through the Port of Mombasa in Kenya and the rest through the Port of Dar-esSalaam in Tanzania.