Netflix introduces limits on passwords

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Netflix is introducing limits on password sharing in four more countries: Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain, the BCC reported on Feb.10.

Customers in those countries are being asked to pay an extra fee if they want friends and family who don’t live with them to share their subscription. The move follows a crackdown on sharing passwords in South America, and will roll out in the UK by the end of March.

Netflix estimates 100 million people around the world use shared accounts. The hit to revenues from the shared accounts was affecting Netflix’s ability to invest in new programming content, the firm said. It has said it is planning to extend the new approach to more countries in coming months.

“Over the last year, we’ve been exploring different approaches to address this issue in Latin America, and we’re now ready to roll them out more broadly in the coming months, starting today in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.” it said.