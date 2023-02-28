Netflix cuts prices for subscribers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Streaming giant Netflix has cut prices in more than 30 countries as it attempts to attract more subscribers, BBC reported on Feb.24.

Prices have been cut in parts of Asia, Europe, Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. It comes as the rising cost of living sees households tightening their belts and Netflix faces increased competition from rival services.

“Members have never had more choices when it comes to entertainment,” a company spokesperson told the BBC. Countries in which subscription charges have been lowered include Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Croatia, Venezuela, Kenya and Iran.

The cuts apply to certain price plans, with subscription charges falling by half in some cases.