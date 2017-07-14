NETBALL: Uganda vs South Africa for positions 5-8

Friday (playing for 5th-8th positions)
Uganda vs South Africa 1pm
Jamaica vs Scotland 11am
Semi-finals
New Zealand vs Fiji 5pm
Australia vs England 7pm
Quarterfinal results
FT: Uganda ?? 37 – Fiji ?? 39 (see video and tweet feed bottom)
FT: New Zealand 69 South Africa 32
Gaborone, Botswana | THE INDEPENDENT REPORTER | Uganda’s U-21 netball team will aim to put the dissapointment of a narrow semifinal defeat aside when they take on South Africa today in a classification match in the ongoing Netball World Youth Cup in Gaborone, Botswana.
The She Pearls of Uganda have already improved on their performance from the last tournament in 2013, where they finished 15th. South Africa were 5th in 2013.
Uganda led for most of the semifinal against Fiji on Thursday, but let it slip in the final quarter to fall by two goals.
Fiji’s win gave them an opportunity to finish in the top four, and relegated Uganda to playing for 5th to 8th positions. Victory today, will see Uganda end 5th or 6th.
LIVE! | South Africa v Uganda | #NWYC2017 https://t.co/Ry4pTAk52c
— INF (@IntNetball) July 14, 2017
Fiji takes on defending champions New Zealand, while England take on Wales in the other semifinal.
The Netball World Youth Cup is the pinnacle of netball competition for emerging players who are under 21 years of age and the INF has held an U21 international competition every four years since 1988.
The African countries competing are Uganda, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana.
This is the first time the International Netball Federation (INF) is holding an international event on the African continent.
