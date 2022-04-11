Nebbi residents protest delayed compensation for industrial park land

Nebbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The community of Omvuro village in Nyaravur-Angal town council, Nebbi district who gave out land for the construction of an industrial park are uncertain about their compensation being paid.

The residents argue that ever since they signed a memorandum of understanding with Nebbi district local government last year, they are yet to be compensated.

According to the agreement, Nebbi district local government is supposed to pay shillings 50 million every financial year as compensation to the land owners.

While addressing delegates at the first West Nile investment summit in Nebbi yesterday, Caesar Ocakere, who offered the land on behalf of the community, appealed to the district leaders to expedite the process of land acquisition, if the dream of establishing an industrial park in the area is to be realised.

In September last year, the affected community offered 511 acres of land located along Pakwach-Nebbi road to Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) in support of the construction of an industrial park.

Emmauel Orombi, LC 5 Chairperson of Nebbi district blamed the delay to compensate the community on the government directive that requires local governments (LGs) to remit all revenue they collect to the national treasury. According to directive, districts can only access the funds through a supplementary budget which should be approved by Parliament.

He said, the district submitted a supplementary request of close to shillings 100 million to the Ministry of Finance in October last year, but it has not been approved up to date.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Kisa Ojok, the Nebbi secretary for finance has appealed to the members waiting for compensation to remain calm, saying the district intends to pay them as soon as the supplementary budget is approved by parliament.

However, Padyere County Member of Parliament Isaac Otimgiw Ismail has pledged to rally support from MPs to pass the supplementary request for compensating the land owners. According Otimgiw there is big business potential if the industrial park is constructed.

West Nile sub region donated over 2200 acres of land to Uganda Investment Authority for establishment of industrial parks. Among these include 511 acres offered by leaders in Nebbi, 515 acres in Madi-Okollo and 1,244 acres in Yumbe.

