Ndorwa East county MP loser challenges election of Wilfred Niwagaba

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Protazio Begumisa, the loser of the Ndorwa East County Member of Parliament seat has petitioned the High Court seeking for nullification of Wilfred Niwagaba’s victory.

Begumisa who is the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag bearer garnered 15, 826 votes while Niwagaba got 15,962 votes. Other candidates in the race were Independent candidates Grace Ankunda Bekunda Bwesigye who got 2,765 votes and Adrine Asinguza who garnered 104 Votes.

On Tuesday, Begumisa through his lawyers Justus Muhangi of Muhangi Justus and partners’ advocates filed a case before High Court Kabale against Niwagaba. Niwagaba was sued together with the Electoral Commission and Hajji Ahmed Naduli Musisi, Kabale District Electoral Commission Returning Officer.

Begumisa accuses Niwagaba of rigging, vore bribery and harassing his agents. According to the petition, Niwagaba connived with his brother-in-law Alexander Kyokwijuna, a business consultant and a resident of Kigarama in maziba sub-county and harassed his agents especially in the sub-counties of Maziba and Buhara.

Begumisa also alleges that Niwagaba connived with police officers who had been deployed in Ndorwa East to rig his victory. He also argues that on reaching the tally Centre that was held at Kabale district council hall at Makanga hill, Kabale municipality, Niwagaba connived with Nadulli to alter the results in Niwagaba’s favour.

Muhangi says that his client has gathered necessary evidence to pin Niwagaba and the electoral commission. Muhangi is optimistic that the election will be nullified.

Niwagaba says that Begumisa has a right to seek legal redress, but refused to comment further on the matter.

Niwagaba has been a member of parliament for Ndorwa East since 2006.

