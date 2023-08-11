NDA closes 86 drug shops in greater Luwero

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Drug Authority-NDA has closed 86 drug shops and pharmacies in the Greater Luwero districts.

Early this week, NDA and Police embarked on a compliance enforcement operation targeting drug outlets in the districts of Luwero, Nakaseke, and Nakasongola.

On Friday, William James Tamale, the NDA Chief Regional Inspector for Kampala Extra revealed that in the operation, 86 drug shops and pharmacies were closed after being found operating illegally.

Tamale explains that some drug outlets were found operating without licenses from NDA and others were being run by unqualified personnel.

Tamale adds that the NDA enforcement team also impounded 178 boxes of drugs worth 44.5 million Shillings which were found in the illegal outlets.

He says that the drugs have since been transferred to their offices in Nakawa, Kampala city, and will be returned if the outlet owners meet the requirements to operate.

Tamale says that those who fail to do so within the stipulated period, their drugs will be destroyed.

Joseph Kisakye the Assistant District Health Officer for Luwero District welcomed the operations saying that they help to regularize the activities of the outlets and promote the safety of people that access services there.

Kisakye also noted that several clinics are running without licenses in Luwero and they have issued notices of closure to them but remain defiant.

John Ojokuna the Luwero District Police Commander asked NDA to help in sensitizing the public about the differences between drug shops, pharmacies, and clinics because several operators apply for licenses but end up running other facilities.

It’s estimated that there are 440 drug shops in Luwero district, 220 drug shops in Nakaseke, and 140 drug shops operating in Nakasongola.

Recently, the Police and NDA arrested Harriet Namatovu, a midwife at Luwero Hospital for alleged theft of government drugs worth five million Shillings.

Namatovu was arrested at Kasana trading center in Luwero town after she attempted to sell the drugs to an official of NDA who had disguised as a buyer from a private clinic. She was arrested with two bags stuffed with government drugs clearly marked not for sale.

*****

URN