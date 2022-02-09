NDA bans Stronger Weekend drink adultered with viagra

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Drug Authority has banned the sale of three batches of drinks namely, Stronger Weekend, Stronger Pineapple Wine and Stronger Beer after tests carried out revealed the products were laced with viagra and aphrodisiac.

The affected batch numbers are SW0032020TOMI with UNBS QC number 1429_21/22 for the still wine; SW00121TOMI with UNBS QC number 1430_21/22 for the beer and SW00121TOMI with UNBS QC number 1433_21/22 for the opaque beer.

The products are manufactured by Thembomar Investments Limited located in Mpondwe, Kasese district. The products were taken for testing following a raid that took place early this month on the factory.

Dr James William Tamale, the head of regions at NDA says they urge the public to stop using the products because they contain viagara, a controlled substance that requires a prescription to purchase.

He says taking the drug in unknown quantities could lead to health complications such as liver and kidney failure.

Dr Tamale says the authority has informed UNBS about the products and asked them to ensure that the beer and wine are taken off the market.

Since the products have been manufactured and sold in the border town of Mpondwe, Dr Tamale says the authority will get in touch with their counterparts in the Democratic Republic of Congo regarding the laced products.

This is not the first time that NDA has banned the sale of products on the market. Last year, the drug agency banned the sale of M-Magix coffee which was marketed as a herbal product that can enhance male sexual performance. The coffee just like the beer and wine was found to have traces of viagra yet it was certified by the Uganda National Bureau of Statistics.

Abias Rwamwiri, the spokesperson of NDA declined to comment on cracks in the system that are resulting in the sale of adulterated products. He says the authority’s mandate is limited to testing drugs and not other products.

“When we get tips about such products we go ahead and test them but our work focuses on drugs,” he said.

URN’s efforts to get in touch with officials from the UNBS in regard to the certification of products laced with drugs were futile.

*****

URN