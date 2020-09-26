NCS lists approved sports activities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Council of Sports-NCS has categorized sports disciplines ahead of the resumption of sporting activities in the country. According to a document issued on Friday, the sports disciplines have been categorized according to the nature of competition, risks involved, location of the competition, training and recreation.

It comes almost a week after President Yoweri Museveni okayed the resumption of sports activities under strict observance of standard operating procedures to stop the spread of Covid-19. He however maintained restrictions on indoor sporting activities. On Friday, David Katende, the Assistant Technical Secretary NCS said that only a few sports disciplines are affected by restrictions on indoor games.

“In our situation, there are fewer sports disciplines that are seriously affected when it comes to restrictions on indoor sports activities,” he said.

NCS has since categorized the sports into those will low risk, medium and high risk of Covid-19 transmission. The high-risk sports activities include football, rugby, handball, boxing, basketball, netball and kickboxing which are played outdoors and involve body contact by the participants.

The low-risk sports include wood ball, motorsport, golf, cycling and swimming. NCS says these games can be conducted in conformity with the physical distancing guidelines since participants don’t even have to share equipment.

Those in the medium-risk category include chess, ludo, bodybuilding, tennis, hockey and badminton because of close contact. However, NCS notes that the risk can be minimized through the use of protective equipment by participants. According to NCS, most of the sports activities can take place both indoors and outdoors depending on the available facilities.

“Most of the sports would be eligible to re-open provided they fulfill the conditions set by the health ministry such as testing athletes 72 hours to the game and provision of adequate personal protection equipment- PPEs,” according to NCS.

The body now intends to assess the readiness of Federations/Associations in terms of facilities, logistics and human resource to facilitate the resumption of sports.

URN