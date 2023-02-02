NCHE recommends charter for Muteesa Royal University

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Council for Higher Education-NHCE has endorsed Muteesa I Royal University to be granted a charter.

A statement issued by Professor Mary Okwokol, the NHCE Executive Director, indicates that the council has considered the University’s application and established that it had finally fulfilled the institutional preconditions for chartering.

She says that the council resolved to recommend to the Ministry of Education and Sports for the grant of a Charter to the Buganda Kingdom’s owned university.

“As you may be aware, the law provides for requisite procedures governing the grant of charter which involves the submission of the charter to the minister responsible for education who then presents it to the President for final approval, before gazettement of the same,” the statement reads in part.

A charter is a final authorization issued to an institution of higher learning, granting it full permission to operate after it meets all requirements and standards of academic excellence set by the government.

Once granted, the charter elevates the institution to a level that makes it comparable to public universities as per the University and Other Tertiary Institution Act.

Meanwhile, as it awaits the final approval of the charter, NHCE has instructed the University to pay the statutory license fees of 15 million Shillings to the Uganda Revenue Authority.

In June last year, Muteesa I Royal University was compelled to close its auxiliary study centers in Bugere, Kayunga district, and Buwekula in Mubende district, after the NCHE instructed them to stop wasting its limited capacities and resources to the wider scope they could not effectively manage.

Besides their main campus at Kirumba, in Masaka city, the university was allowed to operate one study center at Kakeeka-Mengo in Kampala.

Professor Vincent Kakembe, the University Vice Chancellor says that recommendation has come out of their joint tireless efforts to fulfill the requirements, indicating that he is optimistic that ministry will approve their application.

He observes that the charter is a great milestone in the development and the academic growth of the university. Kakembe adds that they are now going to focus on scientific research and innovativeness that can enable their students favorably compete at international stands.

Once the charter is approved by the Ministry of Education, Muteesa I Royal University will become the 21st private university to be fully chartered by the government.

*****

URN